Tulare issues no trespassing ordinance near railroad tracks

Now that the city has cleaned up the railroad tracks, residents should be able to see the work the city is putting in to help the community. In addition to the moral obligation, Mondell said the city also has an obligation to protect its taxpayers. He explained that when individuals are hit by a train and die, family members or other parties come forward and beg the question of who is responsible? In turn the city is sued. This has happened to the city, and Mondell said when the city is sued, they have to write a check which is essentially in turn funded by the city’s taxpayers.