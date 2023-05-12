The Darling hotel expands its brand

Since opening in 2020, The Darling has captured the attention of the hotel industry, historic preservation community and locals alike. Just a year after opening, the hotel was ranked No. 19 on Tripadvisor’s list of the “25 Hottest New Hotels in the World” in May 2021. The hotel was awarded as part of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards from Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel platform. The ‘Hottest New Hotels’ list was composed of hotels that opened July 2019 or later and celebrate the most highly rated hotels based on quality and quantity of traveler reviews.