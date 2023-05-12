Visalia could pay cash for new $107M civic center

There is also federal relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that all local governments received to help offset financial losses due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The city still has $13 million from ARPA it can use for this project by paying for salaries that will save the general fund. Staff estimates the city could have an additional $3 million from the sale of the current police department and city hall west, both at Johnson Street and Acequoia Avenue, when those offices are relocated to the new civic center complex. The city is planning to go out to bid for the complex in summer 2024 with construction in late 2025 and a move-in date in early 2026.