Man denied parole for 1995 Exeter murder

During questioning Brassuel admitted to getting into an argument with the victim, who had allegedly hit him with a cane. Brassuel stated that he grabbed the cane and beat the victim, which caused bruising, lacerations, two broken ribs, a broken breastbone and broken dentures. Realizing the victim was severely injured and not wanting to get into trouble, Brassuel got a rope and strangled the victim “to put him out of his misery.”