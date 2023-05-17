Schuil Ag Real Estate rebrands into new era

Along with the company’s expanded focus, Schuil Ag Real Estate has also recently hired some new faces to join their team as they continue to grow. Carolina Evangelo has been named as the company’s new marketing director, and Paige Sweeney (Gilkey) was promoted to senior operations director. According to the company, this is furthering the brokerage’s vision for the future and setting their clients up for success in 2023 and beyond.