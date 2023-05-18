Hector Corvera dances his way to retirement

Corvera explained Mexican folklórico as dances from different regions in Mexico. He said each state and region has its own style of dances, their own way of dressing, food and music. Corvera happened upon dancing reluctantly in high school. He said he had one period left to fill in his schedule and his only options were dancing or choir, neither of which he wanted to take. Little did he know at the time, it would take his life in a whole new direction. He said he thoroughly enjoyed the class and after high school he began dancing with a professional folklórico group out of Los Angeles.