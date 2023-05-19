Biotech mosquito company withdraws temporarily from Calif.

The friendly mosquitoes are designed to reduce the population of Aedes aegypti, an invasive mosquito that has been plaguing the Visalia area for the last few years as well as other areas around the nation. The mosquitoes were engineered by the British biotech firm Oxitec with a self-limiting gene that infects female mosquitoes and prevents them from creating female offspring, leaving only male mosquitoes in the gene pool. Only female mosquitoes bite and are capable of transmitting diseases, which is why they are targeted and the engineered males will only mate with Aedes aegypti females.