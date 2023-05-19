Tulare Fire Department to feel ‘SAFER’ with more staff

According to the staff report, the city of Tulare Fire Department has applied for a FEMA SAFER grant to increase the staffing level of the fire department by 12 personnel. These 12 personnel will help elevate the number of firefighters on each apparatus from three to an average of four personnel 90% of the time. It will aid the department in becoming more aligned with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1710 Standard for the Organization and Deployment of Fire Suppression Operations, Emergency Medical Operations and Special Operations to the public by career fire departments.