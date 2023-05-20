Redwood High and Spring Valley Elementary reel in awards

The festival rolled out the red carpet for student filmmakers on May 12 at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Below is a complete list of this year’s Slick Rock winners:

Best of Show – Middle School: Caliber Customs , Spring Valley Elementary School (Sienna Pulido, Frannie Morris – General Advertisement)

Best of Show – High School: Maestro , Redwood High School (Ian Cook, Tyler Patterson, Tori Patterson, William Youngquist, Ashtyn Cripps, Micah Stipech – Blockbuster)

Animation: Down the Mountain , El Diamante High School (Sebastian Calvanese-Carter)

Blockbuster – Middle School: Trail of Fortune , Heartland Charter School (Benjamin Embry, Parker Embry, Caden Noorthoek, Judah Noorthoek)

Blockbuster – High School: Maestro, Redwood High School (Ian Cook, Tyler Patterson, Tori Patterson, William Youngquist, Ashtyn Cripps, Micah Stipech)

Documentary – Middle School: USA Flag History , Clark Intermediate School (Matthew Bailey, Matthew Valenzuela, Jude Palumbo)

Documentary – High School: Stray: The Story Behind Animal Shelters, The Center for Advanced Research and Technology (Danielle Lopez Ramirez, Natasha Mach)

General Advertisement – Middle School: Caliber Customs , Spring Valley Elementary School (Sienna Pulido, Frannie Morris)

General Advertisement – High School: MilkT Society Boba , Sunnyside High School (Sean Her, Kevin Vang)

General Public Service Announcement – Middle School: Your Life Matters. Our Lives Matter Burton Middle School (Marcelina Cabatu, Alexa Quezada, Jaslene Rodriguez, Ezecue Leon)

General Public Service Announcement – High School: The Chicken Club , Career & Technical Education Center (Shelby Wood)

Music Video – Cover: Never There , El Diamante High School (Leandra Calvanese-Carter, Sebastian Calvanese-Carter, Josslyn Caskey, Lauren Crawford, Thomas Martinez, Isabella Saenz)

Music Video – Original: Commuovere , Redwood High School (Beatrice Sanjaya, Eli Bradshaw, Juliet Prosser, Jordan Nguyen)

News Broadcast: Ranger TV Tyler Stark Story , Redwood High School (Nikko Gutierrez, Malayna Nieto, Tyler Stark, Daniela Zapien, Ciera Alvarez, Natalie McDonnell)

Nutrition and Physical Activity PSA: Eat Healthy, Be Healthy , Redwood High School (Hannah Johnson, Brooklyn Amstutz, Ian Cook, Micah Stipech, William Youngquist)

Opioid, Fentanyl, and Marijuana Prevention PSA: 5 Steps To Stop The Overdose , West High School (Azarriyah Jackson, Natalie Tello, Betsy Leyva)

Social Mania: Social Media’s Negative Effect on Mental Health: Be Safe Be Responsible , Redwood High School (Hannah Johnson, Tanner Hoffman, Elijah Backlund, Torran Mancour, Brooklyn Amstulz)

Sports Highlights: Cowhide 67 , Redwood High School (Nikko Gutierrez, Jacob Perch, Grace Hyatt, Eddie Carino, Gabe Alaniz, Natalie McDonnell)

Suicide Prevention PSA: Nothing Is As It Seems, Mission Oak High School (Jocelyn Gomez Ontiveros)