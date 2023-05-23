Memorial Day Events

Volunteers are needed to set up the Avenue of Flags at the cemetery, including 2,400 flagpoles and large flags along the main drive as well as 4,300 small flags at the grave of every known veteran buried at the cemetery. Those wishing to place the small flags can do so from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Volunteers to set up flagpoles are needed at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 28 and those wanting to help raise flags on the flagpoles are needed from 6-6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Flags and flagpoles will be taken down from 3:30-4 p.m. on Monday. Anyone wishing to help with the flags or flag poles on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday please contact Avenue of Flags Association member Bill Morland at 559-300-2306.