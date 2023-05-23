Memorial Day Events
FARMERSVILLE
Farmersville’s 67th annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 on Visalia Road before turning north onto Farmersville Boulevard. Sponsored by the Farmersville Kiwanis Club, the parade will have two announcing stands at Visalia Road and Farmersville Boulevard as well as Pepper Street and Farmersville Boulevard. The judging stand will be at the corner of Farmersville Boulevard and Ash Street. Awards will be given out in a variety of categories. For more information, call Kiwanian Paul Boyer at 559-731-9774.
As a special treat, the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard in Fresno will fly over the parade in their F-16 fighter jets.
Brothers Ruben and Oscar Deleon are co-Grand Marshalls for this year’s parade. Ruben served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Ward and Oscar served in the Army in Germany in the 1970s. Locally, Ruben is known as the long-time public works director for the city of Farmersville and Oscar as longtime cameraman for local TV news stations.
After the parade, there will be a youth baseball tournament hosted at Veterans Park, at the corner of Freedom Drive and Walnut Avenue in Farmersville. For more information, call Freddie Espinoza at 667-1464.
VISALIA
A Combat Veterans Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans re-integrate and re-engage in their communities, will play host to this year’s Avenue of Flags Memorial Day Ceremony in Visalia. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. under the pavilion at the Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave. in Visalia. The program will include the Presentation of the Colors by Naval Sea Cadets; stories of service by two World War II Combat Veterans; music and song by Golden West High School; laying of memorial wreaths; release of peace and remembrance doves; rifle salute and playing of taps at the end of the ceremony.
Volunteers are needed to set up the Avenue of Flags at the cemetery, including 2,400 flagpoles and large flags along the main drive as well as 4,300 small flags at the grave of every known veteran buried at the cemetery. Those wishing to place the small flags can do so from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Volunteers to set up flagpoles are needed at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 28 and those wanting to help raise flags on the flagpoles are needed from 6-6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Flags and flagpoles will be taken down from 3:30-4 p.m. on Monday. Anyone wishing to help with the flags or flag poles on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday please contact Avenue of Flags Association member Bill Morland at 559-300-2306.
EXETER
The American Legion Post 94 in Exeter will be hosting their Memorial Day Service at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Exeter District Cemetery, 719 E. Marinette Ave. in Exeter. This year’s keynote speaker is Bob Mayo, veteran and principal of Exeter High School. During the service, Boy Scouts with Troop 309 in Exeter will raise the American flag and then lower it to half mast. The Exeter Union High School Monarch marching band will play a medley of songs from each branch of the U.S. Military. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 94 will lay a ceremonial wreath at the monument to the unknown soldier. A trumpet player from the band will conclude the service with the traditional playing of Taps.
Volunteers are needed to help place about 1,600 small crosses and flags at veteran gravesites. Those wanting to help should report to the Exeter Cemetery at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. If you can’t make it Saturday, there will also be a need to take down the crosses and flags at 3 p.m. on Monday following the ceremony. Those interested should contact Jim Mainwaring at 559-281-5576.
LINDSAY-STRATHMORE
Not an early riser on Memorial Day, there’s still an option for you. The City of Lindsay in partnership with the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery will holds its second annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery, 639 S. Foothill Ave. in Lindsay. The event will include snacks, drinks, fellowship, music, and, most importantly, remembrance and respect for those servicemen and servicewomen who are no longer with us. For more information, contact Lindsay City Clerk Francesca Quintana at 559-562-7102 or [email protected].
TULARE
AmVets Post 56 in Tulare will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the Tulare Public Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave. in Tulare. Anyone wanting to help set up flags at the cemetery can do so from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.
PORTERVILLE
American Legion Post 20 in Porterville will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Hillcrest Cemetery, 1013 E. Olive Ave. in Porterville. But the work to set up for the ceremony begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 when Legionnaires need help uncovering flagpole holes and placing small flags at the graves of veterans buried there. More volunteers are needed at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 to set up flagpoles and then the flags are put on the poles at 6 a.m. on the morning of Memorial Day. All of the flags and flagpoles will be taken down at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 29. Anyone interested in helping should contact Bob Atchley at 559-359-7922.