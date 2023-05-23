TEDx sets first talk in Visalia

TEDx will have its first event in Visalia on Sept. 30, where local speakers will share their thoughts on life and issues in the Central Valley and potentially with the broader audience the TED.com platform provides. TEDx events are locally organized to share a TED talk experience within their own community. Visalia TEDx will take place at the Visalia Fox Theatre and has 100 available tickets. Tickets are $100 each and are sold on a first-come first-serve basis.