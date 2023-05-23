Tulare says more pets paw-sible at shelter

Staff presented the council with a list of considerations when it comes to allowing animals in the shelter. First off, the city will have to deal with population control and will most likely have to have some sort of spay and neuter requirements. There will need to be available veterinary care and vaccination requirements in order to follow city code. Not to mention an additional concern would be vector control and sanitation, not only of the pets, but the kennels; as well as injury prevention and leash rules, in addition to licensing requirements to also follow city code.