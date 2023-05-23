Tulare says more pets paw-sible at shelter
Tulare City Council votes to change the layout of the Tulare Homeless Shelter to allow for up to 200 dogs to remain with their companions
TULARE – After seeing how many dogs accompanied individuals in the temporary homeless encampment, Tulare city staff decided they needed to make more room for animals in the permanent homeless shelter.
On May 16, after much discussion, members of the Tulare City Council voted to change the plans of the emergency homeless shelter to add more room for dog kennels. Council voted 4-1, with councilman Steve Harrell being the only vote against the change.
The original plans for the shelter included an area that would house 34 kennels with a fenced dog run area; however, in the temporary encampment there are just under 200 individuals with around 100 dogs. Staff found it to be an issue and council approved expanding the area for the pets, but specifics are still being ironed out.
“This was based on observations at the temporary encampment, we don’t think we designated enough space [in the permanent facility] and I think we should designate more,” deputy city manager Josh McDonnell said. “After a lot of talking, discussing…we’re moving forward with just designating more space at that facility for accommodating pets, specifically dogs.”
Before the council could make a decision, they first had to answer the question if they will allow pets at all. Considering the overwhelming number of animals at the encampment, the consensus was that allowing dogs was necessary but how many dogs was less clear. It was not on the council’s agenda to make any further decisions as to a pet policy at the meeting, but council members have begun to think about several aspects surrounding policy and procedure.
The change will swap the larger basketball court for the smaller kennel area on the other side of the property. Instead of having a full court basketball court, staff has planned to turn that space into an area for over 200 dog kennels. The small portion of property where the kennels were originally going to be, will be turned into a half court basketball court.
“We’re seeing basically .5 dogs per individual, I think that’s probably a pretty realistic estimate. So where we landed is space that could theoretically accommodate up to around 200 animals,” McDonnell said. “I don’t think it will [reach that capacity, but]…we would have plenty of space to accommodate it.”
McDonnell said staff will come back to council in the next couple of months with plans for the actual facilities to allow the project to go out for bid. Then, the council will discuss policy and procedures throughout the next several months before they finalize them prior to opening the shelter.
“We’re talking six, eight, nine months, 10 months from now, over a period of meetings that we will take back as a part of the policies and procedures for operating the facility, what are we going to do about pets?” McDonnell said.
Staff presented the council with a list of considerations when it comes to allowing animals in the shelter. First off, the city will have to deal with population control and will most likely have to have some sort of spay and neuter requirements. There will need to be available veterinary care and vaccination requirements in order to follow city code. Not to mention an additional concern would be vector control and sanitation, not only of the pets, but the kennels; as well as injury prevention and leash rules, in addition to licensing requirements to also follow city code.
Currently the maximum bed capacity for the permanent homeless shelter is around 400 individuals. However, McDonnell said the chances of that being consistently full are low. The 2022 Point In Time Count for Tulare showed there are 212 individuals experiencing homelessness in Tulare, 69 of which are chronically homeless.
City manager Marc Mondell said the city’s goal is to take care of those Tulare individuals from the PIT count. A portion of the shelter’s bed space will be designed for people from outside the city through an agreement with Tulare County, which owns the property where the shelter will be built.