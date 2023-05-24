Audit points to $300,000 in repayments by Valley PBS
Due to lack of compliance and overstating their non-federal financial support, Valley PBS stands to repay $300,000 in grant money and take corrective action
FRESNO – Valley PBS, the Central Valley’s only licensed public television station, has to repay $300,000 of grant money after an audit revealed that the public television company failed to comply with federal grant money requirements.
Valley PBS stated that it was a combination of leadership turnover and inexperienced staff in key positions that contributed to the issues and that they will take corrective action to ensure compliance in the future.
News came from an audit conducted by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) that noted how Valley PBS overstated its Non-federal financial support (NFFS) from memberships totaling $1,684,901 which resulted in $214,340 of overpayments.
Valley PBS however disagreed with two of the five categories where they overstated their NFFS which includes ineligible exchange transactions of $866,181 and ineligible contribution sources of $582,435.
PBS claimed $866,181 put towards ad program grants classified as in-kind contributions without obtaining the necessary documentation as required by the CPB Guidelines. Furthermore, since advertisers can receive value from the information gathered from Valley PBS website users in exchange for their in-kind contribution, the revenue does not qualify as an NFFS.
The other category in question was money claimed as ineligible contributions made from sources that do not qualify as NFFS such as funding from the U.S. Department of Education and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The audit also concluded that Valley PBS did not comply with CPB requirements such as posting their annual financial statements audit, posting their employment statistical report, updating their diversity statements and conducting annual harassment prevention training. Due to these findings, Valley CBS was fined a total of $38,946 and has to repay $300,000.
Valley PBS said that some of the issues leading up to the audit are a combination of high leadership turnover, dwindling governing board representation and inexperienced staff in key positions.
PBS acknowledged that they needed help rebuilding. The new CEO and management team came to PBS in May of 2021 stated that the current management will take corrective action such as moving its accounting services to NETA Business Services.