St. Rita’s Catholic Church blesses Tulare with larger church

Growing parish

The new parish church has been about 10 years in the making according to Hernandez. He has been the pastor of the parish since 2012, and he said he began this journey not long after he arrived. The current St. Rita’s parish only holds 550 parishioners inside the church. Since Hernandez has come to Tulare, he said the parish has quadrupled in size and he is the only priest at the parish. As a result of the growth, he is currently holding eight masses each weekend, four in English and four in Spanish, while also setting up an additional 500 chairs outside the church with a screen at each mass.