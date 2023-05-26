Lindsay City Council eases water restrictions

Like much of the Central Valley, Lindsay was in a precarious spot in terms of water. In February of 2022, the city submitted a request for a health & safety water allocation to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in order to meet the summer’s water demands. In addition to the emergency water allocation they also instituted phase 4 of their conservation ordinance. Phase 4 restricted residents to watering their lawns, gardens, pools and carwashes one day a week.