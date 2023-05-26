Residency programs growing in the Central Valley

Adventist Health is not the only hospital in the Valley that offers a residency program. Kaweah Health has been fighting the shortage as well. In 2021, Kaweah Health welcomed a new batch of resident physicians to its classrooms and medical center. Resident physicians have earned medical (M.D. or D.O.) degrees after four years in medical school. They are then in residency training at Kaweah Health for an additional three to five years to complete their special education and become board certified in their chosen field.