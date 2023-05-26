Visalia unbars home development after year-long pause

As reported in the The Sun Gazette on July 21, 2022, the city was overruled in its decision to forego charging ag land mitigation fees from developers who want to bring farmland into the city for urban development. Under the city’s initial 2030 General Plan, a document accounting for the city’s growth, developers – primarily home builders – would have had to pay into a fund the city would use to preserve ag land elsewhere in exchange for allowing other farmland to be developed.