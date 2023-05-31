Governor Newsom appoints Tulare County residents to superior court
Veteran Douglas Rogers joins the Tulare County Superior Court as he continues to serve the public
TULARE COUNTY – After serving the Tulare County District Attorney’s office since 2003, Douglas Rodgers is one of two Tulare County residents that has been appointed to serve as a judge on a superior court.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on May 19, the Rodgers’ appointment as a judge on the Tulare County Superior Court. Prior to his appointment, Rodgers served at the Tulare County District Attorney’s office and has been with the office in various capacities since 2003. He is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gary Paden.
“Douglas’ many years of service in the public sector have prepared him well for this new position,” Presiding Judge Juliet Boccone said via press release from Tulare County Superior Court.
Rodgers has served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office since 2023 and has served as both a supervising attorney and a deputy district attorney since 2003. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the San Francisco School of Law. Rodgers is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty from 1996 to 2000. Rodgers is registered without political party preference, according to Governor Newsom’s office.
Douglas Rogers was not the only one to be appointed as a judge. David Munoz Figueroa was also appointed as a judge by Governor Newsom in May.
Munoz Figueroa, also of Tulare County, was appointed as a judge in Fresno County Superior Court. Munoz Figueroa has served as chief deputy public defender at the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office since 2019, where he served as a deputy public defender from 2007 to 2019. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of Law, San Francisco.
Munoz Figueroa will fill the vacancy of a new position that was created on July 1, 2022. According to Governor Newsom’s office he is of the Democratic party.