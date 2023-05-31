Governor Newsom appoints Tulare County residents to superior court

Rodgers has served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office since 2023 and has served as both a supervising attorney and a deputy district attorney since 2003. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the San Francisco School of Law. Rodgers is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty from 1996 to 2000. Rodgers is registered without political party preference, according to Governor Newsom’s office.