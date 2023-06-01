Fresno Pacific grad upgrades with IT degree
Graduates like Victor Leon are celebrating their accomplishments and deciding how they are going to continue with their newfound knowledge
VISALIA – Fresno Pacific’s flexible schedules have made education more accessible for working adults like Victor Leon who is expanding his field in IT.
Fresno Pacific University said goodbye to 700 students at their graduation on May 6 this year. Victor Leon of Exeter was among them at the university’s fall commencement in Selland Arena, and just completed his bachelor of science in computer information systems.
Leon will be using his degree at his current job as IT director California Teaching Fellow Foundation. The California Teaching Fellow Foundation is a non a non-profit organization that serves Preston County, Tulare County, Kings County, Merced and Sacramento County. They work to help alleviate the teacher shortage by working with college students that primarily want to pursue a career in education. His current position required a school that would provide a flexible class schedule.
“The professors are very knowledgeable. And are understanding that we’re working professionals, so they’re flexible with the classes. Since I have a full-time job and a family, I’ve been able to take night classes,” Leon said.
Leon said it was valuable to get the education from FPU for both professional and personal growth. He explained that he appreciated the religious aspect of the school.
“I was able to get the education piece and go to a Christian School to get the religious perspective and learn how to approach things ethically, and morally,” Leon said.
It is still undecided if he will continue to pursue his education and seek out a masters degree. Leon said he has considered pursuing education in finance or forensic accounting because he would love to focus on project management within his current place of work.
“I think if I were to continue education I would want to stay here and grow with the foundation, I would love to join the project management sector to make our processes a little bit more efficient,” Leon said. “I might consider a masters in education as well, to kind of get that education lens to go with my technological side since we do work with education.”
Leon said he hopes anyone who is thinking about continuing their education knows that it is worth it in the end.
“The rewards are greater than the risks,” Leon said. “It took me a while to kind of get my courage to do it, do I have the time, do I have the knowledge Fresno Pacific made it made it easy for me to get my feet wet again and keep going.”
Some 329 students from the bachelor’s degree completion program were eligible, along with 251 from master’s programs, 126 from traditional undergraduate programs and 26 from Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary, according to estimates from the registrar’s office. All are receiving M.A., B.A., B.S, or MSN degrees in one or more of FPU’s various academic programs.
Graduates from traditional programs and the seminary attend classes at the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno. Degree completion and master’s students attend regional campuses in Merced, North Fresno, Visalia and Bakersfield.
The guest speaker was Lynne Ashbeck, Mayor of the City of Clovis and FPU graduate. See the ceremony at fpu.edu/commencement