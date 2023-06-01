Nick the Greek greets Visalia
The franchise that started with three Greek founders is now coming to serve Visalia
VISALIA – Locals can now cater their “Big Fat Greek Wedding” with Nick the Greek’s authentic cuisine such as gyros and souvlakis now that the franchise opened its 60th location in Visalia.
Nick the Greek, known for its pitas, traditional plates, fresh salads and sides, and desserts, came to Visalia and opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
The Visalia opening marked Nick the Greek’s 60th restaurant, a milestone for a nine-year-old brand. The restaurant invites the Visalia community to experience Nick the Greek’s authentic Greek fare for themselves. The restaurant offers a family-friendly environment and catering packages for special events.
Nick the Greek was founded in 2014 in Northern California by three cousins – Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick – and has since expanded throughout California, along with outposts in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Kansas, and Texas.
“We liked the diversity of Visalia. It’s a big town with a small community feel” Nick Taptelis, franchisee of Nick the Greek and brother-law-to founder baby Nick.