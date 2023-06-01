One stop shop medical care opens Visalia location

Once fully staffed, this location will bring in around 60 jobs to the area. Currently the clinic is staffed with two full time family medicine practitioners, one dentist and one clinical psychologist and behavioral health director. As it has for most employers, Preas said they have had a difficult time finding employees, but one thing that helps them is their work with University of California Fresno State. They have a residential program that provides the opportunity for individuals to find work. Preas said the Visalia location is in good shape as far as staffing goes and they should be bringing on additional providers within the next few months.