One stop shop medical care opens Visalia location
United Health Centers opens ‘one stop shop’ medical care, offers array of medical care including primary care, dentistry, lab work, x-rays, women’s health, more
VISALIA – United Health Care Centers has opened their doors to relieve some of the pressure and keep individuals out of emergency situations at local health care locations who have been fighting to stay afloat.
On May 25, United Health Centers held a grand opening event for their first location in Visalia on Mooney Boulevard in the old World Market location. They first opened their doors to the public on Feb. 20 of this year and have since been very successful according to chief executive officer and president Justin Preas.
“One of the things that we really pride ourselves on is that we’re that one stop shop model,” Preas said. “In Visalia, we have primary care medical services, dental, behavioral health services, psychiatry services. We will be starting optometry later on this year.”
The company’s goal is to offer as many services as possible to their patients in one location. Any individual can access basic medical care, dental, optometry, lab work and even have x-rays all in one location. Preas said they wanted to break the barrier and allow more Visalaians the opportunity to have easier access to their facilities.
“We made a decision a little while back that we really wanted to be a part of the community of Visalia,” Preas said. “First of all, it’s a wonderful, wonderful town and wonderful community and one of the reasons why we opened in Visalia is…we have actually 1000s of patients that travel from Visalia to our outlying locations around Visalia.”
The Visalia clinic is one of 30 locations in the Fresno, Kings and Tulare county areas. In Tulare County, the group currently has locations in Earlimart and Dinuba and has plans to open another location in Visalia on Mineral King and Chinowith. The Visalia location is around 18,000 square feet and Preas said it is one of their larger locations. The amount of space will allow for a variety of additional medical options in the future. Soon the optometry portion of the clinic will open and eventually they will be able to offer specialties like chiropractic care, ultrasounds and women’s health, cardiology, podiatry, gastroenterology, orthopedic care, mammography and more.
“One of the other driving forces for us to want to be a part of Visalia is the hospitals have just gone through so much over the last couple years during the pandemic and we really wanted to help take that pressure off the hospitals and their emergency departments that just can’t take any more,” Preas said.
Once fully staffed, this location will bring in around 60 jobs to the area. Currently the clinic is staffed with two full time family medicine practitioners, one dentist and one clinical psychologist and behavioral health director. As it has for most employers, Preas said they have had a difficult time finding employees, but one thing that helps them is their work with University of California Fresno State. They have a residential program that provides the opportunity for individuals to find work. Preas said the Visalia location is in good shape as far as staffing goes and they should be bringing on additional providers within the next few months.
Another thing the company prides themselves on is their state of the art facilities and their ability to have each patient experience be similar at each location according to Preas. The size of the Visalia location allows for much more room for patients and staff to move around. Though the goal of each location is to be similar, some locations may not have the room to have as many amenities as others.
“I think the one thing that will be a little bit different in Visalia, once we get things really set up and staffed, is that we will have some of the more specialty services there that you might not find in a few of our other sites,” Preas said.
United Health Centers accepts almost all insurances and is open to anyone who needs care. There are several opportunities for students to have their physicals done at United Health Centers as well. Eventually according to their website, they will have free transportation coming too.
“We’re so happy and just proud to officially now be a part of the community of Visalia,” Preas said. “I think it’s just a wonderful community and we’re just happy to be a part of that healthcare system there to do everything we can to improve the lives of everyone that lives there.”