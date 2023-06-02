Mission Oak swims laps around pool plans
Tulare Joint Union High School District streamlines design for 50 meter pool plans at Mission Oak High School to remain under budget
TULARE – As plans for the Tulare high school to get the largest lap pool in the area continue to run into speed bumps, the district continues to push forward to hopefully break ground before the end of 2023.
The Tulare Joint Union High School District is preparing to go out to bid again for the 50 meter pool project at Mission Oak High School. The bid for the original pool project came back about $5 million over budget. The project contains a significant amount of concrete so as a result, the district has made some changes lessinging the space surrounding the pool.
“We kind of streamlined the project a little bit,” superintendent Dr. Lucy Van Scyoc said. “[It is] still a 50 meter pool, [there is] still a warm up pool, but there was a lot of cement, so we kind of downsized the footprint a little bit.”
The original project budget set by the school board was $14,200,000 according to the district’s chief business officer Vivian Hamilton. The bid for the original design came back going to cost the district $19,077,600. As a result, the design plans have been changed totalling a difference of 30,300 square feet.
The board is hopeful after eliminating an entry structure, a decorative seat wall, a display wall structure, a digital marquee sign, the concrete vehicle drive and the bus drop off lane it will bring the cost down. Additional areas where changes have been made is reducing the amount of pool decking, the size of the covered storage and the snack bar building by eliminating the team room. The warm-up pool to the south of the bathroom/shower building has also been relocated to help with cost.
Before the series of hiccups the district has been dealing with, construction was anticipated to begin in April of this year. However after the bid came back too high, the project was expected to go for bid at the end of May. According to Hamilton, there was a delay in getting the engineer’s revised drawings which has further pushed the process back. As of the last week in May, she said they were expecting to receive revised plans which could then be submitted to the DSA (Division of the State Architect) for review of the revision/addendum. The district will be able to go out for bid again once they have received approval from the DSA which could take up to three weeks according to Hamilton.
“The bids will be out to the public for approximately four weeks,” Hamilton said. “We are hoping all of that lines up and we can take something to our board for approval in August.”
If the district gets board approval in August they may be able to break ground in September, and have the project completed by August 2024.
The pool is not the only new addition Mission Oak High School will be seeing in the near future. The school will be putting in a new career and technical education (CTE) building on campus grounds. According to Hamilton, the building will be located on the north east corner of the campus along Oakmore Street facing the parking lot. The building will be used for auto shop and woodshop classes and is projected to be completed for the 2024/2025 school year. The district will need to hire teachers with the appropriate credentials to teach the CTE courses.
There is a modular company preparing the site-specific drawings for the building. The district expects the drawings to be submitted to DSA for approval by the first week in August according to Hamilton. It will take DSA until about the middle of October to review and approve those plans. Hamilton said the building is being built off-site and moved to the Mission Oak campus, so the site work will be put out for bid once DSA has approved the building plans.
“If all goes well, we expect to physically break ground in the middle of November,” Hamilton said. “The groundwork should be completed by the end of February when the building will be brought to the site and installed.”