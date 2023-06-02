Mission Oak swims laps around pool plans

Before the series of hiccups the district has been dealing with, construction was anticipated to begin in April of this year. However after the bid came back too high, the project was expected to go for bid at the end of May. According to Hamilton, there was a delay in getting the engineer’s revised drawings which has further pushed the process back. As of the last week in May, she said they were expecting to receive revised plans which could then be submitted to the DSA (Division of the State Architect) for review of the revision/addendum. The district will be able to go out for bid again once they have received approval from the DSA which could take up to three weeks according to Hamilton.