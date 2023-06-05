13-year-old shot in drive by shooting
A 13-year-old suffers from non life-threatening injuries after being shot by suspects in a dark sedan
FARMERSVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff deputies are investigating a drive by shooting that took place in Farmersville late at night last week.
Around 11 p.m. on Friday June 2, Office deputies were called to the area of Avenue 296 and Road 158 near Farmersville for a drive-by shooting.
When they arrived, deputies learned the victims were driving west on Avenue 296 when a dark sedan drove by them and shot at their car, hitting a 13-year-old boy inside. The suspect’s car then drove off toward Visalia. And the 13-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.