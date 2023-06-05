Terra Bella citizens call for change at community meeting
The recent meeting for community members of Terra Bella call attention to the safety concerns of Ever Well mental health facility
TULARE COUNTY – Residents in Terra Bella are beyond frustrated after a mental health facility in the community has all but let their clients roam free. During a community meeting in May residents vented their concerns, but on June 6 they expect to come up with an action plan on what to do next.
Their first meeting on Thursday, May 18, Terra Bella community members discussed the safety concerns brought on by Ever Well Community Health’s Enclave At The Foothills. Residents have been filing complaints regarding the mental health facility reporting patients coming onto private property and walking around without supervision.
“A lot of residents in the general area have been calling the sheriff’s office and filing complaints with the county, about people coming onto their property or looking into their properties, coming over their fences, looking in the windows, entering into buildings in the area unsupervised,” Tulare County District 5 Board Supervisor Dennis Townsend, said.
Residents have reported their concerns to local authorities to deal with the facility however since Ever Well is state licensed, the best way to enact change is to reach out to the state directly. Community members have been active in trying to find solutions by calling Senator Melissa Hurtado’s office as well as scheduling community meetings.
Community members have invited both state and local officials to their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, June 6 at Carl Smith Middle School to express their concerns. Townsend will be there as well as representatives from Senator Hurtado’s office. Representatives from Tulare County Health and Human Services as well as the State Department of Social Services have also been invited however their attendance has not been confirmed.
The state is currently conducting its investigation of the situation. Local officials are encouraging community members to continue reaching out to state officials.
“We’ve been trying to help show people how to file a complaint. Senator Hurtado’s office has been involved heavily as well, and we are telling people they can certainly still come through us, but they should directly go to the state, to let them know their concerns,” Townsend said.
According to a reporter from the Porterville Recorder last month, Ever Well responded to the community’s claims by reinforcing their mission of treating people suffering from mental illness, via a written statement. Specifically they mentioned that caring for a neighbor is a skilled job, and an “opportunity to educate and promote a culture of community that warms and cares for each other.”
The Porterville Recorder also reported that community members are concerned that the facility is letting their current patients roam free and have plans to expand to eventually treat 200 patients.
“I have heard rumors, but I don’t know sure that they’re looking to expand. If that’s the case, I’m sure residents will not want to see that happen, at least not until the current issues are resolved.” Townsend said.