Tulare WIB receives over $700K equity grant
The Tulare County Workforce Investment Board intends to promote equitable employment opportunities with a $738,340 grant from the state, federal level
TULARE COUNTY – A more even-handed approach to employment stands to make its way through Tulare County as the Workforce Investment Board seeks to spend over $700,000 on equitable employment opportunities.
The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB) has been awarded a grant of $738,340 to support its efforts in developing a skilled workforce in the region. The funding will particularly focus on addressing employment gaps and providing access to quality jobs for disconnected youth in America and people with disabilities.
The grant, from state and federal agencies, will support the WIB’s access to careers and employment (ACE) program. ACE will offer work-based learning, transitional jobs, on-the-job training and cohort-based training to disconnected youth and people with disabilities in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics.
“ACE is a critical investment in the future of our workforce, and we are thrilled to partner with our community partners to offer comprehensive workforce development services to dislocated young adults and people with disabilities in Tulare County,” said Adam Peck, executive director of the WIB.
ACE is a collaborative effort that includes key partners such as Employment Connection of Tulare County, Community Services Employment Training (CSET) [email protected], Department of Rehabilitation of Visalia (DOR), Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville Adult Schools, South Valley Industrial Collaborative , Tulare-Kings Healthcare Partnership, Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) yo[email protected] and Ticket to Success and EDD Wagner Pyser Department.
A career coach will guide participants in identifying their career path and creating a plan that leads to a good quality job with livable wages. An integrated resource team will meet regularly to implement co-enrollments and co-case management strategies and provide a network of supportive services.
“We are committed to providing equitable access to training and quality jobs for all members of our community, and ACE is a critical step towards achieving that goal,” Peck added.
Through ACE the WIB and its partners will serve 151 individuals as a part of the WIB’s broader efforts to develop a skilled workforce that meets the needs of local employers.
