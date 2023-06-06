Book a seat on the Tulare County Library board
The Tulare County Library searches for two Tulare County residents to fill at-large seats on the Library Advisory Committee
TULARE COUNTY – As the Tulare County Library Advisory Committee has two vacant at-large seats that need to be filled, the Tulare County Library has begun the search for applicants.
The Tulare County Library is currently looking for citizens interested in libraries to be a part of the Tulare County Library Advisory Board. There are currently two at-large vacancies that can be occupied by anyone who lives anywhere within the borders of Tulare County. According to a press release from the Tulare County Library, board members are essential to ensuring that the library meets the needs of all of our citizens.
“[We are looking for individuals who] are interested in libraries, they use their libraries, they actively want to contribute to what the library looks like, things like that,” Darla Wegener Tulare County librarian said. “Our current board, they’re all active library users and supporters, so it really helps us get things done because they understand what we do and when they don’t understand they ask questions.”
The county library is looking for members who enjoy volunteering, use their library, keep updated on the community and contribute to improve and support library services. The advisory board represents the community by working with the county librarian to advise and make recommendations on several different aspects of the library including hours of operation, library funding and public input. Members represent their communities by providing their own input and recommendations on library issues.
“They also represent the public for the library,” Wegener said. “They bring up things that they would like to see and we also report on all the things that we’re doing so they’re aware that we’re meeting those goals.”
The advisory board meets on the second Tuesday of each month in-person at the Visalia Branch Library or other branches. In addition to having input regarding all phases of library services and operations, the board also plays a part in presenting the board of supervisors with the Annual Library Report with the county librarian each April. Board members also have input on library matters for the seventeen branches, a literacy center, pop up Tulare County Library bookmobile and outreach as well as the library’s online presence.
The board consists of ten members who are ultimately chosen by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. Half of the members are made up of one representative from each five supervisorial districts, and the other five are at-large individuals. Wegener said members often take trips to each library to hear about and see what each individual branch is doing. She added that the library advisory board can often be a good place for someone who is looking to start their career in politics.
“It’s also a good position, if somebody’s interested in possibly going into politics in some way, it is a good place to start, because it’s not as demanding as other political roles,” Wegener said.
Wegener encourages anyone who has an interest in local libraries to apply. For those who are interested can find more information at www.tularecountylibrary.org/advisory-board. To request an application by mail, interested parties can contact library administration at 559-713-2720 or the clerk of the board of supervisors’ office at 559-636-5000. The application form also is available on the Tulare County website at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkoftheboard/boards-and-commissions/.
“We like people who are interested in libraries who use their libraries. So that’s one of the things we’re looking for the most on the application is how much they’re interested in libraries.”