Eli Young Band brings country-esque blues to Visalia

The group has come a long way since producing Billboard‘s No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Award for Song of the Year with “Crazy Girl,” plus racking up over 2 billion streams to earn Pandora Billionaire status. Multiple CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations along with over 3 billion streams of their career catalog offer an undeniable of EYB’s unique connection with fans. Even through sonic evolutions and changes to the Country industry, their obsessive following has continued to grow.