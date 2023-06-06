Eli Young Band brings country-esque blues to Visalia
Eli Young Band stops by Fox Theater to perform their unique take on modern country music, tickets go on sale June 9
VISALIA – Eli Young Band fans won’t miss this concert even if it breaks their wallets as badly as their hearts.
The Eli Young Band is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 14, where the grammy-nominated band will perform fan favorites like “Even if it Breaks Your Heart” and “Crazy Girl” amongst others. Tickets start at $33.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale June 9, at 10 a.m.
“We really wanted to find the positivity in what we got out of the last two years, so that was one of the main goals for this album,” lead singer Mike Eli said via press release.
For anyone interested in grabbing a seat for the show, tickets will be available at www.FoxVisalia.org, by calling 559-625-1369 or by stopping by the Fox Theater office at 308 W. Main Street.
The Eli Young Band is a tight knit group who play their own instruments, and write their own songs while clinging to their Texas roots. With their album “Love Talking” out now via The Valory Music Co., they embrace what makes them different once and for all.
“We’ve passed the 20-year mark as a band. And there’s something about that which makes you reflect on everything that we’ve already done,” Eli recently shared with People.com. “Now, it feels like we are entering a new chapter. This new music feels full of energy and full of life.”
Eli found himself writing more than 150 songs in the time since the grammy-nominated band released This is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits in 2019, according to an information release from Fox Theater. On “Love Talking”, he joins forces with Nashville stalwarts Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Josh Osborne, Jon Nite and more. Also finding a home on the album is the sentimental “Lucky For Me” and tongue-in-cheek “Break Up In A Bar.”
“We still look at each other as college buddies – not business partners,” guitarist James Young said. “We get to share our lives with each other and we’ve done some really cool stuff, and our music has been the greatest byproduct of that.”
Eli founded the band with Young, bassist Jon Jones and drummer Chris Thompson at the University of North Texas in 2000, steadily building a grassroots fanbase that propelled four No. 1 singles and gave the band an edgy, romantically-charged identity, with four times platinum “Crazy Girl,” two times platinum “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and one time platinum “Love Ain’t” and “Drunk Last Night”.
The group has come a long way since producing Billboard‘s No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Award for Song of the Year with “Crazy Girl,” plus racking up over 2 billion streams to earn Pandora Billionaire status. Multiple CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations along with over 3 billion streams of their career catalog offer an undeniable of EYB’s unique connection with fans. Even through sonic evolutions and changes to the Country industry, their obsessive following has continued to grow.
“There were a lot of unknowns that were written into some of the music we created during that time, but we all lived it so deeply; we wanted to offer something uplifting with our music,” Eli said.