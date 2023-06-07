Josh Blue freaks out at Fox Theatre
Comedian Josh Blue marks Visalia on his list of stops as part of his Freak Accident Tour, date set for August 26
VISALIA – Josh Blue is stopping by the Fox Theatre this summer to give Visalians his “freaky” brand of comedy that splits peoples’ sides while bringing a humorous tone to represent disabled people.
Blue, a comedian, is bringing his “Freak Accident Tour” to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 26. Tickets prices start at $35 and are now on sale at www.foxvisalia.org, or wannabe attendants can call 559-625-1369 or stop by 308 W. Main Street in downtown Visalia.
Marketing coordinator for Fox Theater Stephanie Carreiro explained that the Visalia theater is happy to host the representation Blue brings to disabled communities. “There’s not too many comedians that you see with disabilities, so that is one of the things that really stands out about Josh,” marketing coordinator Carreiro said. “He jokes around a lot about just himself and he really reaches out a lot to people with disabilities.”
Blue, who has cerebral palsy himself, continues to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities.
Even though he does over 200 shows a year, his stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.
“He is generally just such a wonderful person. His comedy is good, clean humor,“ Carreiro said.
In 2021, following his third place finish on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Blue hit the road with his, “As NOT Seen on TV Tour.”
In 2018, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious, “Just for Laughs Comedy Festival” in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth hour special, “Broccoli”, at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. That same year, Blue performed his set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
After his win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, he was the first to do stand-up on The Ellen Degeneres Show. According to biographies written about him, Blue started doing stand-up and open mic nights in college. Since then, Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world.
Blue represented the United States in eight countries as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team. He is a single father living in Denver, CO with his son and daughter. Don’t miss Blue’s set at Fox Theatre on his Freak Accident Tour as he travels the Valley this August!