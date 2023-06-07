State Assem. clears the road for wildfire prevention

Fortunately, despite the issues, Ruiz said California has not had any companies go out of business. They may have to shrink or change policies offered, but at this point businesses have been able to save themselves and their policyholders. Ruiz said III is working with the Department of Insurance as well as the legislature to find ways to update current propositions and come up with answers as to better mitigate wildfires. She said there are several groups who are studying wildfires to bring in scientific backing for future endeavors.