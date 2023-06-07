Ugly Co. gets makeover with new Farmersville facility
The Ugly Co. enhances its upcycling capability and advances its mission with the opening of its new Farmersville fruit processing plant
FARMERSVILLE – New facilities, product packaging and business momentum enables company to combat the ugly truth about food waste and prevent an estimated 3 million pounds of food waste this year.
As of June 7, The Ugly Co., a farmer-led producer of upcycled dried fruit snacks, announced the opening of its new fruit processing plant in Farmersville, Calif. The facility represents a significant milestone in the company’s mission of providing nutritious snacks sourced from funny-looking but perfectly-edible fruit that would otherwise be thrown out.
“We are proud to open this facility in Farmersville, as it allows us to support local farmers, contribute to the community’s economic growth, and bring our delicious and nutritious snacks to more people,” Ben Moore, Founder and CEO of The Ugly Co. said in a statement.
Originally started in Kingsburg, The Ugly Co. expanded into Farmersville last year in March. By purchasing a manufacturing plant in the town, a 4th-generation farmer himself, Moore said the business will have an easier time processing its fruit products at a high level and skill. By upcycling “ugly” fruit and transforming it into dried fruit snacks, these healthy snacks are all-natural, single-ingredient and prevent food waste with each bag sold.
With the first fruit dump of the farming season set to take place this June, The Ugly Co. hopes that its plant and mission-centric branding will draw awareness to fruit waste in the US and make a tangible impact.
“This is our Ugly solution,” Moore said about the company on The Ugly Co. website. “EAT UGLY.”
Last year, The Ugly Co. prevented more than 2.17 million pounds of food waste by upcycling. In 2023, it aims to make use of 3 million pounds of perfectly good fruit, which otherwise would’ve been tossed or fed to cattle, into dried fruit.
“Upcycling and addressing food waste has been an important issue in the San Joaquin Valley,” Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) said via press release from The Ugly Co. “The Ugly Company is bringing significant sustainable investments to the Valley in an effort to address the local food ecosystem.”
Moore started The Ugly Co. in 2018, followed by the company’s products first hitting the shelves in 2019. The company’s products include dried cherries, peaches, white nectarines, apricots and kiwis. In addition to The Ugly Co. website, the snacks will be available in Sprouts stores nationwide, select REI, Whole Foods and HyVee stores and Kroger Banners, like Ralph’s and Fry’s, later this year along the West Coast.
There were two main challenges to overcome in getting the business up and running, according to Moore. The first was getting a processing plant established for the company, which was achieved with the purchase of the Farmersville plant. The second was building up a genuine consumer demand for the “ugly” fruit, which is what earned the brand its name.
“Our new fruit processing facility represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable and healthy snacking,” Moore said via statement.
Furthering its growth momentum and solidifying its mission, The Ugly Co. also unveiled new packaging that will better illustrate its brand story and clearly define its products.
The Ugly Co. is also revamping its product packaging to provide greater insight and transparency into its products. It notes that each snack package is sourced from a single ingredient, the fruit. The Ugly Co. doesn’t add any artificial ingredients or sugars, believing that the deliciousness of fruit can and should be celebrated by standing on its own.
The packaging also shines a light on the farmers from the Central Valley from which its fruit is sourced and where founder, Ben Moore, was born, raised and inspired to upcycle the fruit waste he saw first-hand as a truck driver.