Visalia public survey indicates budding cannabis popularity
City of Visalia’s 2023 public opinion survey indicates a favor of retail cannabis amongst younger populations along with other factors like city activities, housing, etc.
VISALIA – As per city council’s request from last year, city staff worked to incorporate more survey responses from Visalia’s younger audience. From what’s been gathered for 2023, the city has noticed upticks in requests for outdoor activities as well as retail cannabis in Visalia.
For the survey, the younger demographic consists of residents aged 18 to 34. With a higher inclusion of input from the survey’s youngest demographic, the city’s question on if retail cannabis should be allowed in Visalia has shifted from a resounding “no” to a more hesitant “yes,” although the two answers are still close in response counts.
“It wasn’t a big surprise,” public works manager Jason Serpa said. “I think the younger crowd is going to be more open to that idea.”
According to Serpa, when the question was first proposed to residents through the survey three to four years ago, the overall response indicated little to no interest in retail cannabis. Now, the response has flipped by approximately seven to 10 percentage points, with roughly 55% of residents voting in favor of retail cannabis while roughly 45% voted against it.
When separated by age, the youngest demographic was split by roughly 70-30; 68% voted in favor of retail cannabis while 32% voted against it. The oldest demographic had the highest percentage of votes in opposition at 56%, but 44% were in favor; residents in the middle ground between the two, aged 35 to 54, were split with 56% leaning towards it and 44% leaning away from it.
“When you take those same people and you split them by income level, there was no income level that was actually ‘no’. They were all ‘yes’, even if it was by a small margin,” Serpa said.
When broken up by income, the city’s lowest demographic groups, which consists of those making $15k to $40k or less, were also split up in a rough 70-30 vote with retail cannabis taking the favor. The two income brackets above those, covering residents making $40k to $70k as well as $70k to $100k, were split up closer to a 60-40 vote favoring cannabis.
The demographic of residents whose income is $100k or more were the closest to a 50-50 stalemate on retail cannabis. However, 52% of the votes were in favor while 48% were not.
Aside from retail cannabis, with more input gathered from a younger audience, Serpa noted an increase in requests for outdoor activities. Although no specific activities were mentioned, when asked what types of amenities, services or programs the city should explore, he said there was a rise in requests for things like outdoor shopping and events; a difference from the usual requests for a Trader Joe’s or other similar retail businesses.
Another response brought to the table was housing and affordability. The concern was in response to an open-ended question, when survey takers were asked what the most important thing the city should be working on. Although the uptick was not significant, Serpa said the response has crept up compared to last year.
“In general, housing and affordability is always something people are concerned with,” Serpa said. “I just felt that when running through the open-ended responses this year, it came up a few more times.”
Homeless assistance was also brought up in response to the open-ended question when pertaining to housing programs, services and mental health. Drug crime and gangs were also mentioned frequently, as well as responses concerning roads, traffic and safety. On the housing and homelessness front, however, Serpa mentioned a couple of things that could be contributing to this brewing concern.
The first thing he mentioned was the price of homes, which has grown to a larger scale in recent times. Along with that, he noted recent state laws that require a specific number of homes must be built with a certain amount of acreage to make homes more affordable on smaller plots of land. So, overall, he said the concern is likely to always be on anyone’s mind, particularly younger demographics.
“If the housing market doesn’t cool off, it’s going to be hard for folks – especially younger folks – to be able to get their entry level homes when they want to start their lives,” Serpa said.
Remaining survey responses
For 2023, Visalia’s public opinion survey collected 1,100 responses from all four quadrants of the city, a small decrease from the 1,318 gathered last year. With Visalia’s population count being close to 143,000 citizens, Serpa said what was collected for this year makes up less than 1% of the total population.
“The more people that respond, the more that we feel our results from the survey are actually true to the way people feel,” Serpa said. “That’s why it’s important we get a lot of participation.”
When the city was putting together the survey for this year and promoting it, Serpa noted that social media appeared to be citizens’ preferred method of communication with the city; additionally, he said this is likely what drew in a larger audience for Visalia’s youngest demographic.
The public opinion survey rated some factors based on five answers: very low, low, average, high and very high. For quality of life in Visalia, older citizens rated their quality of life higher, especially when compared to the youngest demographic. However, the overall consensus for all age groups indicated an “average” score for quality of life, with the youngest demographic accounting for 53% of the vote, old residents scoring 43% and the group inbetween voting 51%.
When it came to income, the statistics indicate that as a resident’s income increased, so did the quality-of-life responses. The lowest income range had the highest average score of 58% while the highest income range totaled 45%; the highest income bracket received the highest score for a high quality of life, however, at 39%.
When it came to quadrant comparisons, the 2023 chart displayed a normal distribution, with most responses ranging from average to high. However, the northwest section of Visalia tended to rate the quality of life as high or very high when compared to other sections of the city.
For safety ratings, all four parts of the city had responses that were evenly split up and remained relatively stagnant when compared to last year’s results. When separated by quadrant, the east side of Visalia had an even distribution of responses, where 50% rated average and an equal number of responses landed on each opposing side of it.
The west side of the city tended to rate safety higher than average. Respondents with higher income levels rated the safety rating as average to high. Twenty-one percent of the lowest income group rated the city’s safety high or very high, a jump when compared to the 11% collected last year.
As it has in previous years, according to the survey, police services rated between average to very high. However, it was also noted that for 2023, there was a small uptick in the “poor” responses when asked to rate police services, which took away from the higher ratings.
Compared to last year’s numbers, the southeast section of town rated police services more favorably, while the northeast rated less favorably. The trendlines also showed unity in the way police services were rated, because overall, all four quadrants of Visalia tended to respond from average to good. As for fire services, the survey indicated that they continue to rate good to excellent across the city. Their services did not receive any more than 5% in any “poor” response from any of the city’s quadrants.
Some other city services that were noted by survey takers were road maintenance; homelessness and mental health programs; alternate forms of transportation like expanded bus routes, public walkways and bike lanes; and city attractions like local events, regional shopping and beautification projects.
For road maintenance suggestions, respondents who considered road maintenance to be the most essential service from the city suggested that Visalia work on: the expansion and improvement of existing roads; repairing roads in older or less affluent parts of the city; and adding more bike lanes and trails, including ones that are connected to Visalia’s parks.
Overall, the city services that were rated the highest were: police service, fire service, the Visalia Convention Center and solid waste collection. Recreational activities and park maintenance also received higher marks than average.
Services that fell mostly in the average category were: animal services – which was substituted for private ambulance this year since Visalia does not provide ambulance services, according to the city – bus services, community services for seniors, street lighting and services for people with disabilities.
Visalia’s road maintenance and traffic management were the only two categories that received a higher number of “poor” responses when compared to the number of “excellent” collected.