Visalia public survey indicates budding cannabis popularity

Compared to last year’s numbers, the southeast section of town rated police services more favorably, while the northeast rated less favorably. The trendlines also showed unity in the way police services were rated, because overall, all four quadrants of Visalia tended to respond from average to good. As for fire services, the survey indicated that they continue to rate good to excellent across the city. Their services did not receive any more than 5% in any “poor” response from any of the city’s quadrants.