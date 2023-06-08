Family HealthCare Network continues expansion projects

The county will incur no obligation as far as the bonds go. Their only involvement in the process was to hold a public comment period for the projects. Because the finance authority’s board of directors is not an elected body, there was a need to hold the public comment period with a “governmental unit with elected representatives.” The board of supervisors fit the bill because there was also a requirement that the agency have jurisdiction over the area in which the projects to be financed are located according to the staff report.