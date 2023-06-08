Sequoia Gateway Shuttle hits operational roadblock

Bowman said the National Park’s projected reopening date for Highway 198, and thus their shuttle, is July 1. However, that date is not set in stone as things with construction can and often will change. For individuals who plan to purchase or may have already purchased tickets for July 1 and surrounding dates, Bowman said the agency will do their best to keep individuals updated on the progress of the project. He added they are aware that people travel from out of the state and sometimes the country to visit the Sequoias, so they want to give people as much time as they can to change their plans if need be.