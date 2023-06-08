Sequoia Gateway Shuttle hits operational roadblock
Visalia Transit makes decision to postpone their Gateway Shuttle service which transports individuals up into the Sequoia National Forest until Highway 198 reopens
VISALIA – Tourists beware, as the Valley’s Gateway Shuttle may not be open when coming to visit Sequoia National Park due to road closures from severe rain which caused mudslides and road damage on the way to the park.
After severe rain hit the Central Valley this year causing mudslides and road damage on Highway 198, Visalia Transit has postponed their Gateway shuttle service until the road opens again. Their decision to postpone was based on the closure of the highway in the park from Hospital Rock to the Giant Forest Museum. Though not an easy decision to make, Caleb Bowman, transit management analyst said they weighed other options, but ultimately determined the postponement was the best.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the Gateway Shuttle service until Highway 198 opens and is safe for passenger travel,” Bowman said. “Visalia Transit apologizes for any inconvenience or disruptions to travel arrangements this may cause.”
According to the National Park Service website the only way to access the Sequoias, including Giant Forrest, the General Sherman Tree and Grant Grove is through the Big Stump entrance station on Highway 180.
“Maintaining safety and a high quality of service are our top priorities,” Bowman said. “[The Highway 180 entrance] would take away from the visitor experience by adding additional travel time, limiting their time in the park and would ultimately be unreliable due to unknown traffic conditions.”
The average travel time from the Valley floor to the Giant Forest Museum is around two and a half hours according to Bowman. He said by taking the highway 180 route, it would add an additional one and half to two hours, taking away from time passengers would have in the park.
Bowman said the National Park’s projected reopening date for Highway 198, and thus their shuttle, is July 1. However, that date is not set in stone as things with construction can and often will change. For individuals who plan to purchase or may have already purchased tickets for July 1 and surrounding dates, Bowman said the agency will do their best to keep individuals updated on the progress of the project. He added they are aware that people travel from out of the state and sometimes the country to visit the Sequoias, so they want to give people as much time as they can to change their plans if need be.
“We are trying to give anybody that does reserve July 1 or beyond…at least a two week notice,” Bowman said. “Visalia Transit or the city…want[s] to make sure that we’re giving enough advance notice for them to change their plans if they choose to. And then hopefully, reduce the impact to their travel itinerary.”
Though the shuttle is not operating to take passengers into the park, the internal park shuttle, known as the Sequoia Shuttle, will continue to operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This shuttle is available for individuals who are able to transport themselves up the mountain and offers transport from landmark to landmark. Bowman said Crescent meadows, Morro Rock, Giant Forest Museum, lower Sherman Tree, Wolverton, upper Sherman Tree parking lot, Lodgepole area and Wuksachi are all serviced by the internal shuttles.
“You can park and leave your vehicle all day and then you utilize our shuttles to get to the main attractions,” Bowman said.
Additional updates on Visalia Transit’s Sequoia Shuttle service will be made available on social media @sequoiashuttle and at www.sequoiashuttle.com. For questions or more information, individual can call the Visalia Transit Sequoia Shuttle line at 1-877-287-4435.
The shuttle service is a seasonal service typically offered off and on throughout the year. Both the Gateway Shuttle and the Sequoia Shuttle typically run from the Thursday before Memorial Day through the Sunday after Labor Day according to Bowen. The Sequoia Shuttle also typically operates Thanksgiving through the following Sunday and again from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day, depending on weather conditions; however, the Gateway does not operate during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.