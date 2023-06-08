Visalia man sentenced 22 years for sexual assault
Tulare County Superior Court sentenced A Visalia man to 22 years and 8 months in prison for rape, false imprisonment, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime
VISALIA – Andres Solis will see little more than his cell for the next two decades after he was sentenced for sexual assault last week.
On June 1, of the Tulare County Superior Court, Solis, 24, of Visalia was sentenced to 22 years and 8 months in prison for rape. The sentence comes after Solis committed a series of violent sexual assaults.
Solis forced a victim into his house on Nov. 18, 2018, and assaulted her. He then offered to pay her and her family not to report him to the police during the investigation.
At trial in January 2023, Solis was convicted of false imprisonment, two counts of rape, three counts of forced oral copulation, assault with intent to commit a felony sex offense, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, domestic violence and misdemeanor assault.
Solis must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Katrina Brownson and was investigated by the Visalia Police Department.