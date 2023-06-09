Tulare students memorialize Japanese history

The project will be completed in phases. The wall will be the first to be completed and will cost around $100,000. They have currently raised $75,000 and Mendoza said their next goal is to create a public fundraising campaign. To date, they have only gone to speak to civic organizations like the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs in Tulare as well as the city council–who also allocated some funding to the project. For those who are interested in donating, he said they should be creating the public fundraising campaign soon, but in the meantime follow them on their social media for updates, @theculturalhistoryproject.