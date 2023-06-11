City of Tulare hires consultant NBS to lay out the benefits and goals for a special tax district in downtown
VISALIA – The city of Tulare has taken another step in the process of updating the downtown area. A consultant to analyze which special tax district will work best in downtown has been approved by council and they hope to have answers by a years time.
On June 6, members of the Tulare City Council approved a professional services agreement with consulting company NBS to assist the city in re-examining the downtown special benefits property assessment districts. After putting out a request for proposal in March the city received two responses, both of whom were similar candidates, but NBS stood above the other. They will lay out the benefits and goals for the tax district as well as the different ways to accomplish those goals.
“A consultant was retained to take another look at the PBID [property and business improvement district] itself and the geographical boundaries and what the appropriate amounts are and what is the plan for downtown from a payment perspective,” deputy city manager Josh McDonnell said.
Widely considered a special tax district, they are established to provide improvements and services to a specific area and could be beneficial to the downtown area in many ways. The hiring of this consultant is in concert with the city’s efforts to rehabilitate downtown Tulare. The type of tax district could be a property and business improvement district (PBID), landscape and lighting district, a community facilities district or a street lighting district.
“We think it’s a great idea and the timing is appropriate to kind of take that deep dive into it,” McDonnell said. “We look forward to following up on that contract and getting that consultant on board.”
The agreement with NBS in an amount not to exceed $117,100 and once they begin the process they will have the evaluation completed within eight months. The consultant will be responsible for recommending the type of special assessment district most beneficial to the downtown area. They will also be responsible for the development of a database of stakeholders and stakeholder priorities.
Throughout the eight months they will also develop an implementation plan outlining long term needs of the downtown including maintenance, marketing, special events, lighting, landscaping, security and more. NBS will also manage any outreach or communications strategies to stakeholders and attend any city council meetings as deemed necessary.
The two proposals were evaluated by staff and members of the Tulare Downtown Association, according to the staff report. It also explained that NBS was chosen over New City America, Inc. because it stood out in a few key areas. NBS can complete the project within 8 months versus 12 months proposed by New America. NBS also offers expertise in a variety of funding mechanisms for municipal government including special taxing districts and will recommend the best approach after input and analysis.
Additionally, NBS provided several recent examples of special district work within the past couple of years whereas most of New America’s special district work appears to be in the past outside of district management. And NBS also provided detailed resumes for the project team members.
CURRENTLY
Several years ago, The Tulare Downtown Association (TDA) created the Tulare Improvement Program (TIP). Within this program, there is a fee assessed on businesses in three districts throughout the downtown area. In a previous interview with the Sun-Gazette, Traci Myers, Tulare’s economic development manager said if a business is in one of those three districts, the TDA collects that fee and their board determines the use for things such as events or safety and security.
The city acts as the pass through agency and TIP fees are supposed to be paid by businesses when they pay their business license fees. However, Myers had also said that some businesses have been refusing to pay their TIP fees, which has put the TDA in a tricky spot.
The consultant will analyze the formation of a special taxing district in the downtown and provide recommendations on the management of such a district. The city will likely not add an additional tax district on top of the TIP, but how it will be handled remains to be seen and will be determined when they receive answers from the consultant.
At the June 6 meeting, the council also approved a public hearing for the proposed assessments and annual review from the TDA about their current fee collection. Councilmember Jose Sigala voiced his concern at the meeting about the lack of payment on the business side. The public hearing will be held at the June 20 meeting.