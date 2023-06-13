City of Tulare’s family to grow by one sister city
Tulare City Council members sign letter of intent to establish a new Sister City relationship with the city of Jalostotitlán, in Jalisco, Mexico
TULARE – In efforts to add an additional family member to Tulare’s current two sister cities, councilmember Jose Sigala has initiated plans to add a city in Mexico as the city’s third sister city.
On June 6, members of Tulare City Council signed a letter of intent to establish a new sister city relationship with the city of Jalostotitlán, in Jalisco, Mexico. They also adopted a resolution endorsing the new sister city relationship. Sigala also donated $25,000 of his allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Hispanic Alliance for Culture, Education, and Recognition (HACER) who will take lead in this process of connecting the sister city.
“For me, my family comes from the city of Jalostotitlán and a lot of families come from the state of Jalisco,” Sigala said. “So it was an opportunity to bring that to the council and the council supported the effort so we sent a formal letter to the [Mexican] console to begin that process.”
Sigala has been working on this effort to create a sister city with Jalisco since 2018. There have been a few roadblocks, the main one of which being the pandemic. However, Sigala has not given up and decided to bring it back to council. Now that council has sent their letter of intent, the ball is in the Mexican government’s court. The city of Tulare will wait to see if the city of Jalostotitlán is in support of the sister city relationship.
“The municipal government of the proposed sister city should demonstrate support for establishing and developing a sister city affiliation with the city of Tulare,” Tulare city clerk Melissa Herman said in a memo. “An alternative and less formal process, utilizing the same selection criteria, is a Friendship City, which is often used as a first stage in the relationship, and after it is strengthened, and the partners are sure they want a long-term relationship, they will become sister cities.”
The reason Sigala gave what he calls his “seed” money to the non-profit HACER, is because according to Herman, sister city oversight may be run by a variety of different organizations. These could include a group of citizen volunteers, representatives from local institutions, the mayor’s office or municipal government, or by some combination of these. Typically the groups are incorporated as 501(c)(3) nonprofits, although the municipal government may have representation or a formal relationship with the group. Sigala said HACER has created a sub-committee to handle the sister city relations and work to have it come to fruition.
“The idea would be for us to have a little bit of seed money towards that effort,” Sigala said. “I didn’t want [fundraised] scholarship money that’s very important and very needed to be used for [the sister city effort]. So I had the opportunity to have some ARPA funds that obviously the city felt that could be used for this particular purpose.”
This new sister city movement will be the third for the city of Tulare. According to Herman, the main point of having sister cities is to develop global relationships through personal contact. The cities involved typically share similar characteristics and can be connected somehow familial or culturally, in which Tulare and Jalostotitlán have a little bit of both. Sigala said in addition to physical similarities, a large portion of immigrants came to Tulare through the Bracero Program in the early 1940’s from the state of Jalisco.
“A sister city is an official city relationship established between the city and a city in another country to develop long-term civic and people-to-people partnerships, and promote the exchange of cultural, educational, economic and social information with international communities that have interests and characteristics similar to the City of Tulare,” Herman said.
The Bracero Program was a program that allowed men from Mexico to work in the United States for a short period of time to backfill positions from those fighting in the war. Additionally, Jalostotitlán is an agricultural city and state that is similar to that of Tulare with dairies as well as crops according to Sigala. Part of the criteria for creating a criteria is there needs to be an identifiable resident group or association which favors the proposed affiliation and intends to pursue a meaningful program after the relationship is established.
History
The current sister cities are Angra do Heroismo in Terceira, Azores, Portugal and Inverell, New South Wales, Australia both of which were established in 1966. Though the relationship with the Azores is a bit more active, the last event activity for Australia was in 1996.
According to Herman, the relationship with Portugal was initiated by citizens noting that about 90% of Tulare’s residents of Portuguese descent were from the Azores Islands. Angra was the predominant source and it was also a dairy and farming area. She said the resolution states an invitation was extended to the city of Tulare by the city of Inverell to become its sister city.
The resolution for It also states “Because of the close personal contacts between the people of the city of Tulare and the people of Inverell, it is the desire of the council of the City of Tulare to accept said invitation.”
Herman said she also found a letter addressed to a concerned citizen regarding this relationship from the mayor at that time in 1967 who was W. R. Glass, stating the “relationship with Australia was promoted by the people of Inverell and is the outgrowth of a student exchange program between members of the Inverell and Tulare city schools.”