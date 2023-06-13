City of Tulare’s family to grow by one sister city

Sigala has been working on this effort to create a sister city with Jalisco since 2018. There have been a few roadblocks, the main one of which being the pandemic. However, Sigala has not given up and decided to bring it back to council. Now that council has sent their letter of intent, the ball is in the Mexican government’s court. The city of Tulare will wait to see if the city of Jalostotitlán is in support of the sister city relationship.