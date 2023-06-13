Exeter officer struck by vehicle amidst car crash check-up
Exeter police officer sustains minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle while he was assisting with a car crash at Deer Creek Bridge
EXETER – The officer who was hit by a car on Highway 198 has been treated for non-life threatening injuries to his leg and has since been released from medical care.
Early morning on June 7, an officer with the Exeter Police Department was traveling eastbound on Highway 198, west of Road 180, when he came upon a traffic accident involving a semi-truck and trailer at Deep Creek Bridge.
The officer stopped at the scene to provide assistance at the incident, but in doing so, was hit by another driver traveling eastbound on the highway. According to reports, the driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a road divider on the highway before making contact with the officer.
Although he attempted to jump out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, the officer was still struck and sustained minor injuries from the incident. He obtained non-life threatening injuries to his leg and was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center via ambulance for complaints of pain and to get an assessment on his injuries.
The officer was treated and released from the hospital soon after the incident occurred. According to Chief John Hall, the officer is still on leave and it is currently unclear when he will return to the police force.
In response to the initial incident, Highway 198 eastbound, from Farmersville Boulevard to Road 180, was shut down for roughly four hours to recover the semi-truck and the trailer from Deep Creek. The driver of the semi-truck did not report any injuries from the crash.
The investigation is being handled by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). According to what has been gathered by CHPs thus far, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in either of these crashes.