Flag Day Committee waves on for 42nd year

As the event has been going on for over 40 years, the large flag pole has received some wear and tear. A few years ago in 2021, the rigging for the flag pole broke. Despite the damage, the city of Porterville staff was able to remove the flag and the committee was able to get the pole repaired by a local contractor Elevated Energy and Construction. The company donated the labor for the repair, but not the parts. With an outstanding invoice for the parts for the repair, the Flag Day Committee sought the help of the city council.