Woodlake man found guilty of child molestation
Sixty-year-old Efrain Ponce found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor and now awaits sentencing next month
VISALIA – Efrain Ponce was officially convicted of the sexual assault of a child over a span of three years and could spend two decades in prison as a result.
On Friday, June 2, in Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a jury found Ponce, 60, guilty of child molestation. Ponce was convicted of ten felony counts of lewd act upon a child. The crimes were committed against a single female minor between 2015 and 2018.
Tulare County Superior Court will sentence Ponce on July 20, where he faces up to 20 years in state prison. Ponce will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the convictions.
The case was prosecuted by supervising deputy district attorney Laura Jackson and investigated by Woodlake Police Department sergeant James Guy.