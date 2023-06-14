Local businessman Knopf honored across counties

Knopf first began his transition to retirement in 2018 when he stepped out of his role as CEO and went to a shorter work week. As Wathen took over as CEO, Knopf was still working in the office and he said he was able to focus on more specialized areas to support management and the company. After a year, he retired from the office completely, but continued his role as chairman of the board as an outside member. As he was prepared to take a full step into retirement this year, he discovered the company wanted him to maintain a connection to the firm as Chairman Emeritus.