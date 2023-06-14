Prison sentences cap 10-month investigation in local counties

Operation Red Reaper was launched under the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which began in 2001. PSN was initially developed as a means to reduce gun crime on the East Coast. It has since grown to include 94 federal judicial districts in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The PSN website notes, “[T]he fundamental goal of this work is to reduce violent crime in places we call home, not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions as if they were ends in themselves.”