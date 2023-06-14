Teen routes his “appreciation walk” to Porterville, Lindsay
A 14-year-old plans to walk 12 miles between Porterville and Lindsay in July to show appreciation to first responders
TULARE COUNTY – Next month, residents of Porterville and Lindsay may encounter an unusual sight along the roadside as a teenager carrying an American flag walks nearly 12 miles from city to city.
Jordan Ramirez, a 14-year-old record-setting marathon runner from La Puente, a city outside of Los Angeles, will walk between police, sheriff and fire stations in Porterville and Lindsay starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 8, to show his appreciation for local first responders. Jordan will make stops at each fire and police station along his route to present the departments with a plaque before carrying on.
“I wanted to do these walks for first responders mainly because they’re out there 24/7 protecting us from many other threats, and their job is dangerous,” Jordan said. “So I want to show that I respect them and what they do for us.”
Walking for appreciation
Jordan and his dad will begin the walk at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office substation in Porterville and finish at the Lindsay police and fire department station. In the two and a half years Jordan has been doing these walks, Dimas estimates they’ve gone about 700 miles.
“We’ve done walks in the heat, in the pouring rain, in great weather, we’ve done them all,” Dimas said. “At the end of the day, no matter how the weather is, we finish with smiles on our face.”
As he walks, Jordan wears his uniform for the Young Marines youth program and carries an American flag. Jordan said he got into the Young Marines around 2019, when he came across them at one of his races. He joined so that he could learn more about what the military is doing and he wears the uniform during the walks to represent them.
Jordan’s purpose behind the walks is simply to thank first responders for their service and show appreciation and respect for what they do. He said the walks are different from the marathons he’s run because with those he would “usually just run for the fun of it, but the walks … it’s doing something else for our military and first responders.”
During his walks, Jordan likes to talk with his dad and enjoy what they’re doing “and how it’s making other people feel more happy” about their service.
Often, the first responders he is honoring will join Jordan between the departments and sometimes provide him with escorts. Jordan’s favorite memory is from when he was escorted across the Golden Gate Bridge by the California Highway Patrol.
When he arrives at each department, Jordan provides them with a plaque that says thank you to act “as a small reminder that they’re appreciated there,” Jordan said.
It runs in the family
Jordan and the Ramirez family are no strangers to dedication and showing up for a good cause. In 2020, at the age of 10, Jordan set the world record as the youngest person to complete seven marathons on seven continents — something his sister, Blanca Ramirez, did in 2015 when she was 12 years old.
Jordan’s dad, Dimas Ramirez, said their family started participating in 5K races when Jordan was 4. Their first race was at Disneyland, where Jordan dressed up as Captain America because he loved superheroes and would often talk about showing support for firefighters, police and military members.
As he’s gotten older, Jordan’s mindset about showing his support has remained the same, and when races were canceled due to the pandemic, Jordan found the walks to be another way to express that support.
Dimas said he and his wife have always taught their children “to aim for the stars, and we’ll support you, especially for a good cause like this.”
“We will make it happen,” Dimas said. “We were their age at one point and money was not easy for us, so we want to do a lot. Now, when Jordan does this … we’re like, yeah, it’s a great cause.”
When Jordan first began his appreciation walks, Dimas said they decided to create an Instagram account to document the journey, called “thankyouforyourservicewalk.” The account has connected them with many of the departments they’ve honored, and is what has brought Jordan to Tulare County, where he will exchange challenge coins with a Lindsay police officer.
Dimas said they immediately began to receive requests from counties and cities hoping to build morale in their departments.
“When somebody asks for something like that, you can’t say no,” Dimas said. “We could not say no. So we were like, hey, let’s do this.”
Dimas wants Jordan to be able to complete as many walks as he can. Most are in southern California, but the walks have also taken them to San Francisco, New York City, Washington, D.C. and more.
Eventually, Jordan will graduate from high school and move on — hopefully to the Naval Academy and then to become a firefighter — but for now, he and his dad will be walking almost every other Saturday.
“We have made so many great memories with the first responders, with the communities,” Dimas said. “I would love for this to continue on forever.”