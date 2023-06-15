Tulare County widens the playing field with first fully inclusive playground

On June 14, Tulare County General Services Agency (GSA) announced that Tulare County Parks was one of six recipients of the Grants for Community Integration for Children and Adolescents. It was awarded by the Department of Developmental Services (DDS). The Parks Division of the GSA has been working with the Central Valley Regional Center (CVRC) on the development of this project. The grant awarded in the amount of $450,000 will be used to purchase inclusive playground equipment for children and adolescents with access and functional needs and will be installed at Mooney Grove Park.