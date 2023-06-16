TARGET task force arrests three, seizes weapons cache in Visalia
Multi-agency raid leads to three arrests in Visalia, recovers machine guns, ghost guns, cocaine along with 650 rounds of ammunition
VISALIA – A multi-agency task force has arrested three suspects in Visalia after discovering a slew of illegal weapons along with some other illicit items.
The announcement came down from the California Attorney General office on June 6. The Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement task force, known by its acronym TARGET, arrested two men and one woman in Visalia. This came after a raid that recovered an arsenal of illegal weapons, including assault weapons, handguns, machine gun pistols and equipment for manufacturing guns.
“Firearms built at home by individuals who have not passed a background check and have not had their guns properly serialized leave law enforcement in the dark and endanger our communities,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a press release.
According to Visalia Police, TARGET executed three search warrants in Visalia, leading to the arrests of Marisela Casas, 36, David Mariscal, 33, and Alex Espinoza, 25, on weapons charges. Espinoza was also charged with possession of a controlled substance while armed.
All three individuals were booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Detention Facility. Both Mariscal and Espinoza have previous arrests and are believed to have gang affiliations. Casa has no previous arrests but it is unknown if she has gang history.
The weapons haul included three machine gun pistols and two handguns. Three of these weapons were ghost guns–unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. These weapons are often sold through kits that contain all the components necessary to assemble a gun.
The task force recovered an AR-15 style machine gun and an AR-15 style short barrel rifle – both ghost guns. Included in the weapons cache were an AK-47 style assault rifle, a short-barrel shotgun, 11 large-capacity magazines, six standard-capacity magazines, four drum magazines and roughly 650 rounds of ammunition. Agents also recovered equipment for manufacturing weapons and an ounce of suspected cocaine.
The Tulare County District Attorney does not have statistics on the possible number of illegal weapons in the county. According to the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Open Justice data, in 2021, there were 414 crimes involving firearms in Tulare County. There were 307 aggravated assaults in which a firearm was used and 97 robberies involving a firearm.
The TARGET task force included officers from Visalia Police Department’s Narcotics and Special Enforcement Unit, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Teams and California DOJ personnel.