1 dead, 4 rescued from Kern River
Kayaking incident at Kern River leaves one dead following high-flowing currents impacted by recent storms
TULARE COUNTY – A kayaker has been reported deceased following an accident on the Kern River that swept them out of their raft.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on June 14, deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) were called to the Kern River, in the area of Ant River Canyon near Kernville, for a report of five kayakers who lost their equipment in the high-flows of the river and fell out of their raft.
“Sheriff Boudreaux wants to take this time to remind everyone of the incredibly dangerous nature of our waterways right now,” the sheriff’s office said via statement. “The water is colder and faster than usual. Please avoid the waterways completely.”
The TCSO Swiftwater Rescue Team responded to the scene with help from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Rescue Team. Four people were rescued from the river and the rescue team is working to recover the body of another person.
According to TCSO media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, the deceased kayaker is in the kayak swept away by the river’s current and has yet to be recovered. This is because he is in a spot where he cannot be safely retrieved due to the current flow of the river.
“There’s really nothing we can do right now,” Schwarm said in an emailed statement. “At this point, we have to wait for the flow to go down and try again.”
The current flow of the river is at about 6,000 feet per second, which accounts for the speed and volume of the river. Schwarm said TCSO needs to be about 4,000 to 4,500 cubic feet per second before any safe action can be taken to recover the victim; so as of now, retrieval is based on weather status.
“We are looking for a cooling trend in the future forecast, which would put us at around Tuesday or Wednesday or next week. It could be as long as a month before we can get in there,” Schwarm said. “It all just depends on mother nature.”
June 13
Around 2:25 a.m., TCSO deputies were called to a truck stop on the 400 block of East Court Avenue in Pixley for an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies learned three suspects walked into the store, armed with guns, and demanded money. No one was hurt.
Four teenagers ages 14, 15, 17 and 18 were arrested after a short pursuit with Visalia police officers, where they rammed a police car and then ran off. Officers found the four teens hiding in nearby residential yards.
TCSO Detectives believe the suspects are connected to a Pixley robbery, as well as robberies that have occurred in Tulare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
June 9
Detectives recovered the Can-Am Maverick that was carjacked at gunpoint May 20 in Orosi Tuesday in the Yokuts Valley area.
Detectives were able to identify one of the two suspects wanted in the carjacking, a 17-year-old juvenile. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.
Shortly before noon today, County Apprehension Team Tracking Criminals in Hiding (CATTCH) detectives located the juvenile suspect in Orosi and took him into custody.
Detectives searched his residence and found two loaded, unserialized AR15-style rifles – otherwise known as ghost guns – in his bedroom along with Norteno gang indicia.
The juvenile was booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility for his involvement in the carjacking. Detectives continue to search for the other suspect, a Hispanic adult male.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Tyson or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].