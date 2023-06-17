Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash near Three Rivers
Motorcycle crash close to Three Rivers results in fatality after 19-year-old driver hits a boulder, gets thrown off vehicle on Highway 198
TULARE COUNTY – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has passed away as a result of fatal injuries from a motorcycle crash east of Horse Creek Road.
On June 11 just after 2 p.m., the Fresno Communications Center (FCC) received a call of a crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Highway 198, east of Horse Creek Road. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area office were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
Preliminary investigation revealed the rider of a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was driving eastbound on Highway 198 at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, the rider allowed the Kawasaki to veer off the road edge where it struck a large boulder.
As a result, the rider was ejected off the motorcycle and landed onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 198. The motorcycle overturned several times and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of the highway. The motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this accident. CHPs would like to remind everyone to always watch their speed and remove any and all distractions while driving.
June 15
At approximately 3 p.m., the CHP FCC received a call of a collision which occurred on Avenue 224, west of Road 152. Officers from the CHP Visalia area office and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Mil-Stak hay stacking machine was traveling eastbound on Avenue 224, west of Road 152. At the same time, a black Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound on Avenue 224, west of Road 152. For reasons which are still under investigation, the Nissan veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, directly into the path of the Mil-Stak.
As a result, the vehicles collided head-on, which resulted in the driver of the Nissan sustaining major injuries. The driver of the Nissan, Luis Cortez, was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. Alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash.
June 14
At approximately 6:03 a.m., the Fresno Area CHP communications center received a call of an injury collision at Sumner Avenue and Adams Avenue intersection in the County of Fresno. Officers from the Fresno Area CHP and fire emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates an unknown solo driver and only occupant was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche, eastbound on Sumner Avenue, approaching the intersection of Adams Avenue.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop as the road terminated at Adams Avenue followed by the Jameson bypass canal. As a result, the Chevrolet continued straight and launched approximately 165 feet over the canal and then impacted an additional dirt embankment.
The investigation is ongoing. For any additional information contact the Fresno Area public information officer at 916-802-2275.
June 10
At approximately 5:45 a.m., Bakersfield CHP units received a call of a crash involving one vehicle which had gone off of the road on westbound Highway 58, west of Bena Rd.
A 19-year-old male was driving the Jeep westbound on Highway 58, west of Bena Rd, at an unknown speed and in an unknown lane. The driver allowed the Jeep to leave the roadway and travel down a dirt embankment, on the north side of Highway 58. The Jeep overturned and landed on its wheels on a dirt road. As a result of the crash, the driver was ejected from the Jeep and sustained fatal injuries.
Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in this crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt restraint at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.