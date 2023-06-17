Visalia liquor store robbery leaves two dead
An armed robbery at EZ Mart Liquor Store results in the death of the 16-year-old robber along with the 20-year-old store clerk
VISALIA – A shootout at a local liquor store, where the store clerk exchanged fire with a teenage robber, has resulted in the passing of both individuals.
Around 11 p.m. on June 12, Visalia Police Department (VPD) officers were called to the EZ Mart Liquor Store on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street following a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old-boy in the parking lot who had been shot. The boy was transported to Kaweah Health where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers also found a 20-year-old clerk inside the store who had been shot. He was dead when officers found him. Violent crimes detectives were called out and responded to the scene.
During their investigation, detectives found that the 16-year-old boy attempted to rob the store. During the robbery, the clerk and the teenager shot at each other multiple times.
This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help for information on this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-744-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.
June 12
Around 11 p.m., VPD officers were called to the area of Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street for a report of shots heard near the shopping center. When officers arrived, they found two men in the parking lot who had been shot.
The violent crimes unit has taken over the investigation and are currently on scene investigating.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-744-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.