National parks start hazardous tree cleanup from 2021 KNP wildfire

Places where dead or defective trees overlap with developed areas are still considered hazardous. Until the trees are removed they will continue to pose a direct risk to human safety and property. This is why the parks plan to treat much of the debris that falls within 80 feet of the road’s edge. This will protect passageways that serve as fire breaks, evacuation routes and access for firefighters and other emergency personnel. The project is anticipated to begin this summer and will likely continue in 2024.