River Island decides to close, considering bankruptcy
The River Island Country Club will close indefinitely later this week as it considers bankruptcy after million-dollar damages to the course
PORTERVILLE – River Island’s chance at a comeback is sinking after this year’s storm damage put one third of their links under water.
The River Island Country Club informed its members last week that June 24 will be the last day of play on the greens of what many refer to as a Kings Canyon gem. After flooding earlier this year caused major damage, the country club is currently unable to make the necessary repairs to restore the course to its full 18 holes.
“Even if you’re not really a golfer, everybody’s familiar with River island and it really is an outstanding facility,” said Dennis Townsend, Tulare County supervisor for district 5, which includes Porterville. “Seeing the damage in the first place is really disheartening.”
Although Townsend does not have any direct connection to River Island, he said that, like many others in the Porterville area, he has spent time at the club’s facilities golfing and enjoying the company of loved ones at weddings, high school reunions and numerous fundraisers.
The letter sent to River Island members said the club is looking at filing for bankruptcy and closing indefinitely after it reopened parts of the golf course in April.
Six holes were completely destroyed after the flooding in March alongside severe damage to bridges and the club’s irrigation system. Townsend said River Island began to raise money to help with repairing initial damage after early winter floods, but “the more devastating set of storms” arrived soon after, increasing the damage done to the course.
Townsend said it has been “disheartening for everyone to see the course and come to the realization that it can’t get back into a viable condition.”
River Island applied for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but was denied, according to Townsend. Townsend noted that FEMA’s emergency management is primarily used for residences.
The club also began a GoFundMe page to collect donations but posted a brief message on its Facebook page in May that it was forced to shut down the fund due to fraud. In its message to members, River Island said there was hope that investors would buy the property and repair the damage, but that plan never came to fruition. The club has estimated total repair costs to be in the millions.
“Everybody’s really hoping there will be a group or someone who can rescue it,” Townsend said.
River Island will remain open until the end of play Saturday, June 24.
River Island management was unable to comment on the closure in time for The Sun-Gazette’s deadline.